New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): With just two days left, the National Capital is all set to see history in the making as it gears up to host the inaugural edition of the Khelo India Para Games. As the city opens its arms to the spirited mascot, Ujjwala, a symbol of pride of Delhi and its uniqueness portrays determination and empathy, it also opens its hearts to the inspiring para-athletes, who will take the center stage to showcase their skills to their fans across India and dazzle them with their performances.

Ujjwala embodies the spirit of Khelo India Para Games 2023, sending a powerful message that strength manifests in diverse forms, and the human spirit is unbreakable.

The streets of Delhi are adorned with colorful murals celebrating the event, creating a truly convivial and celebratory atmosphere. The city has undergone an aesthetic transformation for the milestone event to provide an immersive experience for fans. Ujjwala, is also going around to major landmarks of the city like Khan market, Sarojini Nagar, Connaught Place. There are also selfie points in various parts of the city where fans can go and get clicked with the mascot, Ujjwala. All of these locations are geo-tagged.

Anurag Thakur, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports said, "Inclusivity isn't just a goal, it's the spirit that propels the game forward. With the start of Khelo India Para Games, we aim to extend its impact by identifying and supporting talented para-athletes, who will contribute to India's success in multi-discipline events in coming years. I would like to congratulate everyone. It is because of our Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, that Khelo India has become a household name. It has become a movement from a scheme. From 2018 till date, we have had 11 Khelo India Games, but this year we are delighted to add Para Games this year."

The Khelo India Para Games mark a monumental step towards inclusivity in Indian sports, demonstrating the extraordinary talent and grit of the para-athletes from every corner of the country. The capital awaits the sublime displays of skill, dedication, and passion that these remarkable athletes will bring to the forefront.

Amidst the grandeur of the capital, the games promise a spectacle of fierce competition and camaraderie. The athletes will take center stage, showcasing their prowess in various disciplines, transcending barriers and redefining the boundaries of possibility. The zeal and excitement are palpable as Delhi, known for its rich cultural heritage and sporting intensity, prepares to mark a historic milestone. The city's embrace of diversity and inclusivity shines through as it welcomes athletes, supporters, and enthusiasts to be a part of this mega event.

Since 2018, a total of 11 Khelo India Games have been successfully held. This includes five Khelo India Youth Games, three Khelo India University Games and three Khelo India Winter Games.

The first-ever Khelo India Para Games is scheduled to be held from December 10 to December 17, 2023. Over 1,400 participants from across 32 states and union territories including the Services Sports Control Board are expected to participate in the maiden Khelo India Para Games which will witness para-athletes vie for honours in seven disciplines including para-athletics, para shooting, para-archery, para football, para badminton, para table tennis and para weight lifting. The events will be held across three SAI stadiums - the IG Stadium, the Shooting Range in Tughlaqabad and the JLN Stadium. (ANI)

