Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)[India], May 30 (ANI): If the first week of competitions saw only two Games records tumble, competition day eight of the third Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2022 Uttar Pradesh (UP), saw triple that number, including a new Games record in Women's Hammer Throw by local favourite Tanya Chaudhary of the Chaudhary Charan Singh University (CCSU), Meerut, when she hurled the hammer to a distance of 60.61 meters. Also on the day, Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (deemed University), Bhubaneshwar, make the most impressive move up the medal standings, winning as many as four of the 17 golds on offer in Track and Field, at the Guru Gobind Singh Sports College (GGSSC) in Lucknow.

In other important results of the day, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) won the women's tennis gold with a 2-0 win over Osmania University. SPPU also had a good day with two golds besides minor medals. The men's tennis final though went the distance with Anna University (AU) in the end emerging 2-1 winners over Bharthiar University, Coimbatore in the all-South clash. The bronze in women's tennis went to Jain University while Gujarat University (GU) bagged the men's tennis bronze as the discipline concluded at the Ekana Sportz City complex in Lucknow.

The field hockey final line-ups were also unveiled on Tuesday. In the men's category, a blockbuster all-Punjab clash awaits fans as Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar take on Punjabi University, Patiala on June 1 at the GGSSC Hockey stadium. Both took contrasting routes to the final however, with the former slugging it out in a shoot-out in the end to win 5 - 5 ( 4 - 2 ) over Sambalpur University while the latter dished out a 7-1 pasting of Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, Jaunpur, in what was clearly a no-contest, the solitary consolation goal notwithstanding.

The women's hockey final will see a clash between Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak, who were 2-1 semi-final winners over Mysore University, and ITM, Gwalior. Gwalior defeated Punjabi University, Patiala 3-1 in the second women's semis.

Four gold days for Shooting and Weightlifting

Both Shooting, going on at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting range in Delhi and Weightlifting, which began today at the Gautambuddh (GB) University hall in Greater Noida, Gautambuddh Nagar, experienced four gold days.

While GNDU picked up two of the four golds in Shooting through the 10m Air Pistol Women's Team of Devanshi Dhama, Khushi Tomar and Devanxhi and Arjun Thakur in the Men's Skeet competition, Weightlifting medals were given out in the 45 and 49kg women's categories and the 55 and 61kg men's categories. Anjali Patel lifted a total of 149kg (67kg snatch+82kg clean and jerk) to win gold in the women's 45kg for Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth, Varanasi, Gyanashwari Yadav won the women's 49kg gold for Hemchand Yadav Vishwavidyalaya by lifting a total of 173kg.

Punjabi University make three Compound Archery finals each

Carrying on their overall good performance at the Games, Punjabi University, Patiala, made as many as three of the six finals in the Compound Archery category after their archers won their respective semi-finals today at the B.B.D. University Cricket ground in the state capital. Guru Kashi University (GKU) and GNDU also made two finals each which will be played on June 01, 2023. For Punjabi University, their Compound Men's team defeated CCSU 233-227 in their semis clash while their women's team got the better of GKU 231-223. Then Aman Saini defeated Ritik Sharma of GNDU 149-145 in the men's individual semis to take his spot in the Men's individual final against Rishabh Yadav of the University of Delhi, who defeated Deepak Kumar of Nagpur University 148-142, to make the title round.

Results of the Day

Archery (B.B.D. University, Lucknow)

Compound Men Team-Semis

Punjabi University, Patiala defeat CCSU - 233 - 227

GNDU, Amritsar defeat Panjab University, Chandigarh - 234 - 229

Compound Women Team-Semis

Punjabi University, Patiala defeat Guru Kashi University - 231 - 223

Sant Ghadke Baba Amravati University defeat Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya - 230 - 230 (29 - 28) After tie breaker

Compound Men-Semis

Aman Saini, Punjabi University, Patiala defeat Ritik Sharma, GNDU, Amritsar - 149 - 145

Rishabh Yadav, University of Delhi defeat Deepak Kumar, RTM Nagpur University - 148 - 142

Compound Women-Semis

Pragati, Guru Kashi University defeat Akshita, Punjabi University, Patiala - 146 - 145

Muskan Kirar, Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya defeat Vaishnavee Ubale, Savitribai Phule Pune University - 144 - 137

Compound Mixed Team-Semis

GNDU, Amritsar defeat Punjabi University, Patiala - 154 - 154 (20 - 18) After Tiebreaker

Guru Kashi University defeat University of Delhi - 157 - 156

Athletics (Guru Gobind Singh Sports College, Lucknow)

20km Walk Men- Sahil 1.27.52.35hrs gold (Punjabi U), Neeraj Kumar Chaurasiya 1.32.32.75hrs silver (DDU U), Bilin George Anto 1.32.35.54hrs bronze (MGU, Kottayam)

Discus Throw Women- Shalini Chaudhary 50.60m gold-Provisional Games Record (Barkatullah U), Bhavana Yadav 46.43m silver (Guru Kashi U), Anisha 44.66m bronze (Lovely Professional U)

Hammer Throw Women- Tanya Chaudhary 60.61m Provisional Games Record-gold (CCSU), Preeti Sharawat 52.69m silver (Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna U), Ankita 46.37m bronze (Maharshi Dayanand U)

Hammer Throw Men- Ajay Kumar 58.27m gold (KIIT, Bhubaneshwar), Shantanu Rajendra 57.30m (Savitribai Phule Pune U, MS), Jai Chand 56.47m bronze (Guru Kashi U)

4*100 Relay Women- MGU, Kottayam 47.41s gold, GNDU 47.72s silver, Mumbai U 48.29s bronze

4*100 Relay Men- Vinoba Bhave U 41.29 gold, Thiruvalluvar U 41.91 silver, Panjab U 42.24 bronze

3000m Steeplechase- Susmita Tigga 10.42.43 gold (KIIT, Bhubaneshwar), Maneesha 10.47..88 silver (Rabindranath Tagore U), Kajal Sharma 10.51.31 bronze (Lucknow U)

Shot Put Men- Samardeep Singh Gill 18.75m gold (Barkatullah U), Dhanveer Singh 18.20m silver (Lovely Professional U), Shivam Choudhary 17.98m bronze (Swami Vivekanand SHU)

Games record by all three

Javelin Men- Vikrant Malik 80.0m gold (KIIT, Bhubaneshwar), Avinash Yadav 67.42 silver (Veer Bahadur Singh U), Vijay Lakra 67.05 bronze (Ranchi U)

Long Jump Women- Manisha Merel 6.00m gold (Sambalpur U), Moumita Mondol 5.87m silver (Calcutta U), Rugma Udhayan U 5.77m bronze (Bharathiyar U)

High Jump Men- Md. Ashraf Ali 2.13m gold (North Bengal U), Swadhin Kumar Majhi 2.11m silver (Sambalpur U), Shaik Mohiddin 2.06m bronze (Yogi Vemana U)

3000m Steeplechase Men- Shubham Shriram Bhand 9.03.94 gold (SPPU), Siddhant Pujari 9.09.70 silver (Shivaji U), Saurav Tiwari 9.18.42 bronze (RTM Nagpur U)

110m Hurdles Men- Dhanush Adithan 14.41s gold (Bharathiyar U), Vikas Khodake 14.60s silver (Shivaji U), Sushanth M D 14.65s bronze (Davangere U)

400m Women- Nidhi Yogendra Singh 55.02s gold (Mumbai U), Gug Kaur 55.42s silver (Panjab U), Sneha K 55.50s bronze (MGU, Kotayyam)

400m Men- Nitin Kumar 47.39s gold (CCSU), Karunamay Mahato 48.48s silver (Calcutta U), Shrinath Ganpath Dalavi 48.66s bronze (Rani Chanamma U)

100m Hurdles Women- Pragyan Prasad Sahu 13.63s gold-Meet Record (KIIT, Bhubaneshwar), Anjali C 15.02 silver (Mangalore U), Sathi Patra 15.33s bronze (Adamas U)

Decathlon- Kushal Kumar Mo 3038pts gold (Shivaji U), Krishnan N 3031 silver (Periyar U), Abdulla Abdul 2719 bronze (Kerala U)

Badminton Women (B.B.D. Badminton Academy, Lucknow)

MDU, Rohtak defeat Manipur University - 2 - 0

Adamas University, Kolkata defeat LNIPE, Gwalior - 2 - 0

SRM University, Chennai defeat Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University - 2 - 1

University of Delhi defeat University of Madras - 2 - 0

Badminton Men (B.BD Badminton Academy, Lucknow)

MGU, Kottayam beat University of Rajasthan - 3 - 0

SRM University beat Punjabi University, Patiala - 3 - 2Shooting (Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range, Delhi)

10m Air Pistol Women- S Ezhilarasi 238.9 gold (Madras U), Yuvika Tomar 237.0 silver (MSU), Manu Bhaker 217.1 bronze (Panjab U)

10m Air Pistol Women Team- Devanshi Dhama/Khushi Tomar/ Devanxhi 1698 gold (GNDU), Bharti Singh/Sakshi/Shikha Narwal 1685 silver (Maharshi Dayanand U), Poshika/Bulbul Sagar/Himanshi Kashyap 1676 bronze (Chaudhary Charan Singh U)

Skeet Women- Parinaaz Dhaliwal 51 gold (Punjab U), Talveen Gill 50 silver (Panjab U), Karttiki Shaktawat 39 (Rajasthan U)

Skeet Men- Arjun Thakur 56 gold (GNDU), Gurnihal Garcha 53 silver (GNDU), Bhavteg Gill 41 bronze(Punjab Engg College)

Tennis Women (Ekana Sportz City, Lucknow)

Gold Medal Match

Savitribai Phule Pune University defeat Osmania University - 2 - 0

Bronze Medal Match

Jain University, Bangalore defeat University of Madras - 2 - 0

Tennis Men (Ekana Sportz City, Lucknow)

Gold Medal Match

Anna University, Chennai defeat Bharathiar University, Coimbatore - 2 - 1

Bronze Medal Match

Gujarat University df KIIT, Bhubaneswar - 2 - 1

Hockey Men (Guru Gobind Singh Sports College, Lucknow)

Punjabi University, Patiala defeat Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, Jaunpur - 7 - 1

GNDU, Amritsar defeat Sambalpur U, Odisha - 5 - 5 ( 4 - 2 ) after penalties

Hockey Women (Guru Gobind Singh Sports College, Lucknow)

MDU, Rohtak defeat University of Mysore - 2 - 1

ITM, Gwalior defeat Punjabi University, Patiala - 3 - 1

Weightlifting

45kg Women- Anjali Patel 149kg (67+82) gold (Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth U Varanasi), Chandrika Tarafdar 142kg silver (Adamas U), Rajeswari Byreddy 139kg bronze (APU)

55kg Men- Akash Srinivas Goud 228kg (103+125) gold (Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada U), Kumbeshwar Malik 212kg silver (KIIT, Bhubaneshwar), Prasanta Sinha 205kg bronze (Mangalore U)

61kg Men- Sourabh S 245kg (109+136) gold (MGU, Kottayam), Sagar Madar 243kg silver (Lovely Professional U), A Ruthreshwar 242kg bronze (Thiruvalluvar U)

49kg Women- Gyanashwari Yadav 173kg (76+97) gold (Hemchand Yadav Vishwavidyalaya), Lakshmi B 160kg silver (Mangalore U), Bornali Borah 160kg bronze (Yogi Vemana U)

Results of 29.05.2023 (late evening)

Badminton Men (B.B.D. Badminton Academy, Lucknow)

Jain University, Bangalore df Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, Indore - 3 - 0

Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, Jaunpur df Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla - 3 - 0. (ANI)

