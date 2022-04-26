New Delhi[India], April 26(ANI): Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur met virtually with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal at the Organizing and Coordinating Committee meeting of Khelo India Youth Games 2021, to make official the dates of the event. The Games are scheduled from June 4 to June 13.

The Games, to take place for the U-18 age category, will be held in Shahbad, Ambala, Chandigarh and Delhi apart from Panchkula. Around 8500 players will participate in these games. It will feature a total of 25 sports, including 5 indigenous games of India.

The meeting was done to also know the preparedness of the State in organizing the upcoming games. Sardar Sandeep Singh, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister, Government of Haryana, was also present along with other officials from the State and the Sports Authority of India in the meeting.

Laying out a detailed information plan to the Union Sports Minister, Manohar Lal mentioned that preparations are up and running for the smooth conduct of the Games.

The Chief Minister said that on May 8, a mascot and logo of Khelo India Youth Games would be launched at Indradhanush Auditorium in Panchkula.

For this, extensive preparations have been completed. He said that 2-3 multipurpose halls, synthetic track, and athletic track have been constructed for sports. Apart from this, the work of the auditorium in Badminton Hall, Government Women's College, Sector 14, Panchkula has also been completed. He said that the construction work of Hockey Stadium Panchkula and Shahbad has also been almost completed. Manohar Lal also mentioned that the all-weather swimming pool has been completed in Ambala.

The Chief Minister said that cultural programs full of Haryanvi culture would be organized in these games and during Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the story of innumerable heroes of freedom struggle and the introduction of excellent players of the state would be shown in the exhibition so that the young generation could take inspiration from them. He said that a promotion event program would be organized in Gurugram on May 13 for the games.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said that commendable work has been done in Haryana to save the girl child. Apart from this, the women players of the state have also hoisted the flag in every game organized abroad. He said that in order to increase the interest of the students in more sports, the focus should be given to the theme dedicated to sports.

Work should be done with new ideas in Khelo India Youth Games so that there is more discussion about Haryana across the country. He said that in these games to be held in June, the rules of Covid-19 should be fully followed and full arrangements should be made for testing etc. for the players. (ANI)

