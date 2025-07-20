Singapore City [Singapore], July 20 (ANI): In a landmark step toward globalising one of India's oldest indigenous sports, Kho Kho made its debut in Singapore, marking an iconic day for the sport in the country.

An exhibition match was played between the Kho Kho Association of Singapore and the Kho Kho Association of Malaysia, in which the national side of Singapore made its first appearance against the Malaysian side, who had participated in the inaugural edition of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025, held in India.

Also Read | Zimbabwe vs South Africa Free Live Streaming Online Tri-Nation Series T20I 2025 Match 4: How To Watch ZIM vs SA Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV in India?.

The landmark event on Friday was organised by the Asian Kho Kho Federation (AKKF) in association with the Kho Kho Association of Singapore (KKAS) at Jurong West Secondary School. The full-day event aimed to introduce and promote Kho Kho in the country through a blend of training sessions, theory presentations, and exhibition matches.

Speaking on the occasion, Sudhanshu Mittal, President, International Kho Kho Federation (IKKF) and Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) said, as per a KKFI press release, "Today is a historic day for Kho Kho as we mark its official debut in Singapore. The establishment of the Asian Kho Kho Federation here signifies the beginning of the sport's expansion not only in Southeast Asia but across the entire Asian continent. From school clinics to international fixtures like Malaysia vs Singapore, the momentum is real. Kho Kho is a game like no other, combining agility, speed, reflexes, and stamina in a way that no other sport does. We are proud that this growth is being led by committed and competent hands."

Also Read | From Shane McMahon’s Death-Defying Fall, To Shawn Michaels’ Return! Check Out Top Five SummerSlam Moments Ahead of Historic Two-Night WWE SummerSlam 2025 PLE.

A clinical session was conducted by officials of the Kho Kho Association of Malaysia, attended by 180 kids from different parts of Singapore. This was followed by theoretical presentations and a practical training workshop, which involved teaching fundamental skills, rules, and strategies of Kho Kho. A friendly match was then played between the kids to test the skills they had learned from the clinic.

Speaking about the landmark event, Aslam Sher Khan, President, Asia Kho Kho Federation, said, "This exhibition match between Singapore and Malaysia is a landmark initiative in the international journey of Kho Kho. It represents our shared vision to bring this dynamic, traditional sport to new audiences across Southeast Asia. Beyond the match itself, the event is about inspiring communities, nurturing young talent, and building a strong foundation for Kho Kho to thrive at the grassroots level."

Also sharing his thoughts on the occasion was Kshitij Aggarwal, Co-Secretary, Asian Kho Kho Federation, "Today marked a historic milestone for Kho Kho in Singapore. Our national team, formed just three months ago, gave a spirited performance against experienced Malaysian opponents. The Kho Kho Day event saw enthusiastic participation from over 100 students, with four school team matches and media coverage. We're optimistic about the sport's growth in the region and look forward to hosting more such events."

The national teams of Singapore and Malaysia then featured in an exhibition match, which had Malaysia's experienced national team, which participated in the World Cup in India, against Singapore's newly formed national team. The Singapore team gave a good fight, making the match thrilling to watch and demonstrating their growth and potential in the sport.

The event was attended by M. Sathasivam, General Secretary of the Asian Kho Kho Federation; Kshitij Aggarwal, Co-Secretary of the Asian Kho Kho Federation; and Sanya Singh Aggarwal, Executive Director of the Asian Kho Kho Federation.

This historic initiative marks a significant milestone in Kho Kho's international journey and sets the stage for further development programs across Asia and beyond, thus increasing the global footprint of the sport. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)