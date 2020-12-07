New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju launched the second edition of the Fit India Cyclothon via social media on Monday.

The mega cycling event which started on Monday will run for 25 days till December 31. The event will be held across the country in each district and citizens can participate by registering on the Fit India website, cycle daily a distance of their choice, and share their images and videos on social media tagging @FitIndiaOff and using the hashtag -- #FitIndiaCyclothon and #NewIndiaFitIndia.

Encouraging the citizens to take part in the mega event, Rijiju tweeted "Cycling is a great way to stay fit & reduce carbon footprints. I invite all of you to the 2nd Fit India Cyclothon with your family & friends from Dec 7-31. Let's join the clarion call of PM @NarendraModi Ji 'Fitness Ka Dose Aadha Ghanta Roz' #NewIndiaFitIndia #FitIndiaMovement."

The inaugural edition of the Fit India Cyclothon was launched by the Sports Minister in January 2020 in Panaji, Goa. This event was organised with the aim to get the people involved in outdoor activities and to start a cycling culture across the country. It saw the participation of over 35 lacks cyclists from across the country. (ANI)

