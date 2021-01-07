New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju wrote to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, seeking restoration of fare concession for athletes to ensure they can reach their place of training and competition conveniently.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for organising sports competitions in the country last month.

According to the SOPs, sports competitions may resume in non-containment zones with all the safety measures.

"I am writing to you in context with your Ministry's Circular dated 19.03.2020 regarding withdrawal of concession in passenger fares for Category of Sportspersons in view of health advisory issued regarding COV1D-19," Rijiju said in the letter to the Railway Minister.

Rijiju mentioned in the letter that since the training and sports competitions have started, the sportspersons are facing difficulties due to the withdrawal of concession.

"Since the training and sports competitions have started, the sportspersons are facing difficulties due to withdrawal of the concession in passenger fares while travelling to participate in All India, State and National level tournaments," he said, adding that the Indian Olympic Association has also submitted a representation in this regard.

"In view of the above, I shall be grateful if you could kindly get the concession restored for sportspersons in passenger fares in the best interest of sports and Indian sportspersons," the Sports Ministers added.

The SOPs also stated that prior to the resumption of sports activities, all workout areas, the field of play, medical centre, physiotherapy centres, gymnasium, showers, washrooms, other common areas, etc shall be sanitised. (ANI)

