Abu Dhabi, Oct 24 (PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Capitals by 59 runs in an Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.

Brief Scores:

Kolkata Knight Riders: 194 for 6 in 20 overs (Nitish Rana 81, Sunil Narine 64; Anrich Nortje 2/27).

Delhi Capitals: 135 for 9 in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 47; Varun Chakravarthy 5/20, Pat Cummins 3/17).

