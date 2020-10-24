Kolkata Knight Riders put on a clinical display in match 42 of Indian Premier League 2020 as they defeated Delhi Capitals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 24, 2020 (Saturday). Varun Chakravarthy was sensational with the ball as picked up his maiden five-wicket haul in IPL as the early tournament favourites succumbed to a 59-run defeat. This win moves KKR away from the playoff spot chasing teams. Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 Match 42 Highlights.

After asking Kolkata to bat first, Shreyas Iyer’s team got off to a brilliant start as they put the KKR batsmen under immediate pressure. Eoin Morgan’s side was 42/3 at one stage but a century run stand between Nitish Rana and Sunil Narine – where both scored half-centuries – took the two-time champions to a huge total of 194/6 in twenty overs. Nitish Rana Pays Heart-Warming Tribute to His Late Father-in-Law Surinder Marwah After Scoring Half-Century During KKR vs DC Clash in IPL 2020.

Chasing the target, Delhi Capitals lost both their openers early as Ajinkya Rahane and Shikhar Dhawan returned to the pavilion on single digits. Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant got their team back into the game but a sensational spell from Varun Chakravarthy (5/20) took Delhi Capitals completely out of the game. fans were impressed by the youngster's performance and praised him on social media.

Brilliant Chakravarthy

Chakravarthy Maharaj... what a beauty u r turning out to be today... @IPL #KKRvDC — JISHNU GUHATHAKURTA (@joinjish) October 24, 2020

What A Player

FIFTH WICKET FOR VARUN CHAKRAVARTHY. What a day he is having. A terrific find he has been for KKR.#KKRvDC #DCvsKKR #KKRHaiTaiyaar pic.twitter.com/AxM6eGfUUT — Sohom #KKR 💫 (@mastiyaapa) October 24, 2020

Sensational Spell

Five wicket haul for Varun Chakravarthy, what a spell 👌 #KKRvDC — Thusi (@thusi_c) October 24, 2020

Delhi Capitals

Sensational Stuff

KKR to Chasing Pack

Sunil Narine's Return

This is how narine made his re-entry in the IPL #KKRvDC pic.twitter.com/ud5sfYPPw8 — तूफ़ान का देवताᵀʰᵒʳ 🚩 (@iStormbreaker_) October 24, 2020

Following the commanding win, Kolkata Knight Riders have put some daylight between them and the teams below. KKR now have 12 points and are in a far better position for play-off qualification compared to what they were at the start of this game. Delhi Capitals, despite the defeat, remain second in the points table.

