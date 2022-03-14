Navi Mumbai, Mar 14 (PTI) Two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday started their training for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League, which will begin in Mumbai from March 26.

PTI has already reported that the IPL teams would begin training either from Monday or Tuesday at different practice venues, which have been identified by the organisers.

"We have started training today at DY Patil university ground. Most Indian players have come in apart from Umesh (Yadav) and Shreyas (Iyer) who are with the Indian team and Venkatesh Iyer who is at NCA," a KKR official said.

It is also understood that a couple of players are still in quarantine and they will join the squad a day later.

"No foreign players have joined the squad yet," the official added.

KKR, who have already appointed rising Indian batter Shreyas Iyer as their skipper, start their IPL campaign on March 26 at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai against defending champions Chennai Super Kings.

