Pune, Apr 6 (PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and elected to bowl against Mumbai Indians in an IPL match here on Wednesday.

KKR made two changes, bringing in Pat Cummins for Tim Southee and handing Rasikh Salam debut at the expense of Shivam Mavi.

Also Read | Chakda Xpress: Anushka Sharma Sweating It out in Practice Session for Jhulan Goswami Biopic.

Dewald Brevis will make his debut for MI in place of Tim David, while a fit-again Suryakumar Yadav came in place of Anmolpreet Singh.

Teams:

Also Read | Villarreal vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of UCL Quarterfinal Football Match in IST.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(wk), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakaravarthy

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Dewald Brevis, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi, Jasprit Bumrah.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)