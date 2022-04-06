Villarreal will look to continue their dream run in the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 as they host giants Bayern Munich for the first leg of their quarter-final encounter. The Villarreal vs Bayern Munich clash in UCL 2021-22 will be played at the La Ceramica Stadium in Villarreal on April 06, 2022 (late Wednesday night). Meanwhile, fans searching for Villarreal vs Bayern Munich, UCL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Manchester City 1-0 Atletico Madrid, UCL 2021-22 Quarterfinal Result: Kevin De Bruyne Hands Man City Narrow Win.

Villarreal head into this game in great form and will be hoping for a positive result against the Bavarian outfit. The Yellow Submarines have lost just one of their past 11 games in all competitions which include eliminating Juventus in the previous round and taking points off Real Madrid in the league. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich thrashed RB Salzburg in their last round and will be hoping to do the same to the Spanish outfit on route to another Champions League final.

When is Villarreal vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Villarreal vs Bayern Munich clash in UEFA Champions League 2021-22 will be played at the La Ceramica Stadium on April 07, 2022 (Thursday). The game has a scheduled time of 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Villarreal vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast of Villarreal vs Bayern Munich on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Villarreal vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony LIV will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Villarreal vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 live streaming online. JioTV would also provide live streaming for this match.

