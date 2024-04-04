Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 4 (ANI): After displaying a stupendous performance against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi said that he wants to play for India in the future.

The 18-year-old batter played a 54-run knock from 27 balls at a strike rate of 200. He smashed 5 fours and 3 sixes.

In a video shared on the official social media handle of the IPL, Raghuvanshi said that in the upcoming days, he wants to "don" the India jersey.

"Obviously, don the Indian jersey. But to wear it like no one has ever done before. Everyone will look at me and say, I'm different," Raghuvanshi said.

Talking about his magnificent performance against DC, the 18-year-old dedicated his 54-run knock to his coach, Abhishek Nayar and his teammates. He also revealed that Nayar made him learn the reverse sweep and other shots.

"I would like to dedicate this knock to my coach, Abhishek Nayar and my teammates and the support staff. I have learned a lot from staying with them. Abhishek sir has been working with me since my childhood. All this reverse sweep and all, he made me practice a lot. So, the main man is him only," he added.

Summarizing the match, KKR's target of 273 turned out to be too much for DC as they gave in to pressure and ended up suffering a 106-run defeat.

The pace duo of Mitchell Starc and Vaibhav Arora bagged two wickets each to reduce DC to 33/4 in the powerplay.

These early blows derailed DC's approach to chasing down the massive total which got more challenging with each delivery.

Eventually, the required rate turned out to be too much as they ended up suffering a 106-run defeat. (ANI)

