Leeds [UK], June 23 (ANI): Indian opener KL Rahul continued his brilliant run in South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia (SENA) conditions, re-writing record books with yet another classy century against England during the first Test at Leeds on Monday.

After playing a solid knock of 42 runs in the first innings, but missing out on scoring big in the first innings, KL made the most of all chances he got, scoring an unbeaten 120* in 227 balls, with 15 fours by the end of second session. His runs came at a strike rate of 52.86.

This is KL's sixth century in SENA countries, including three in England, one in Australia and two in South Africa.

KL overtook legendary Rahul Dravid (2) to register his third century in England as an opener, the most by an Indian in the country as an opener.

This is his fourth century as an opener against England, tying with Sunil Gavaskar and Rohit Sharma (4 each).

This is KL's fifth century as an opener in SENA conditions for India, and he is four away from breaking the record of Gavaskar (nine centuries).

He has levelled with Mohammed Azharuddin and Rishabh Pant (six centuries each) to have the joint fourth-most centuries by an Indian in SENA conditions. The record holder here is legendary Sachin Tendulkar (17), followed by Virat Kohli (12) and Dravid (10).

KL has a solid record in England, with 776 runs in 10 matches and 20 innings at an average of 40.84, with three centuries and a fifty. His best score is 149.

Coming to the match, at Tea, India were 298/4, with KL Rahul (120*) and Karun Nair (4*) unbeaten. Pant scored 118 runs in the second innings, his second ton in the match, and consolidated the innings with a crucial 195-run partnership with KL Rahul.

India started the second session at 153/3, with Pant (31*) and KL (72*) unbeaten. The duo launched a brilliant counter-attack against English bowling, taking them to their respective centuries, with Pant dismissed for 118 in 140 balls, with 15 fours and three sixes.

India ended the first session at 153/3, with vice-captain Rishabh Pant (31*) and KL Rahul (72*) unbeaten.

Despite Carse striking early, removing Shubman for just eight and sinking India to 92/3, Team India managed to give themselves a solid platform to go all guns out blazing for the remainder of the match, but not without giving England some chances.

The final session on day three was cut short due to rain .Rahul was joined by skipper Shubman Gill, who was unbeaten on 6*. India ended at 90/2.

England started the second session at 327/5, with Harry Brook (57*) and Jamie Smith (29*) unbeaten. Brook continued his counter-attack, while Smith (40 in 52 balls, with five fours and a six), Chris Woakes (38 in 55 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and Brydon Cwefarse (22 in 23 balls, with four boundaries) also piled up useful scores.

Brook missed out on his century, scoring 99 in 112 balls, with 11 fours and two sixes, with Prasidh Krishna getting him caught by Shardul Thakur at deep backwards square leg. A 55-run stand between Woakes and Carse took England past the 400-run mark, and they threatened to surpass India's first innings total before Jasprit Bumrah came in clutch.

Bumrah (5/83) and Prasidh Krishna (3/128) were the top bowlers as England was bowled out for 465.

England kickstarted the first session of the day at 209/3, with Ollie Pope (100*) and Brook (0*) unbeaten. While Prasidh struck early to remove Pope (106 in 137 balls, with 14 fours), Brook stitched a 51-run stand with skipper Ben Stokes (20 in 52 balls) and a 73-run stand with Smith, taking England well beyond the 300-run mark at session end. A century by Ollie Pope (106 in 137 balls, with 14 fours) and fifty from Ben Duckett (62 in 94 balls, with nine fours) on day two served as valuable contributions as well.

Brief Scores: England: 465 (OIlie Pope 106, Harry Brook 99, Jasprit Bumrah 5/83) vs India: 471 and 298/4: KL Rahul 120*, Rishabh Pant 118, Brydon Carse 2/62). (ANI)

