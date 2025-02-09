New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Kolkata has become the latest international hockey venue in India after the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangana, Salt Lake has been granted Category 2 certificate by the world body (FIH) for hosting national and international matches.

"Congrats to Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangana, Salt Lake, Kolkata for earning the FIH Category 2 Certificate! A big step forward for hockey excellence," Hockey India posted on 'X'.

As per the FIH Field Certification, at the time of the event the field shall be certified as an FIH Category 1 or Category 2 field.

FIH Category 1 fields are designed primarily to host top-level international hockey tournaments, while FIH Category 2 fields are designed to host top-level national tournaments and international matches.

Kolkata has joined the club of cities like Bhubaneswar, considered as India's hockey hub, Raipur, Ranchi, Chennai and New Delhi among others to get the green signal for hosting international matches.

In its certification to the venue, the FIH stated: "FIH is pleased to confirm that this hockey field has been tested and shown to comply with the requirements of an FIH Category 2 hockey field."

The certification of the venue is valid until December 13, 2027.

