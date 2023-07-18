Seoul [South Korea], July 18 (ANI): India's star duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty sailed into the men's doubles pre-quarterfinals of the ongoing Korea Open 2023 on Tuesday.

The third-seeded Indian men's doubles team defeated 21-16, 21-14 Supak Jomkoh/Kittinupong Kedren of Thailand in order to advance into the pre-quarterfinals. Although they were behind in the second game, they came through to win the match in straight games.

Only Satwik and Chirag from India managed to win on the opening day of the competition.

Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun, the other men's doubles team, had to leave their match earlier due to an injury.

Shashwat Dalal and Harshit Aggarwal did not advance from the qualifications.

The top singles players from India, including PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, and Kidambi Srikanth, will make their tournament debuts in South Korea on Wednesday. (ANI)

