Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 31 (ANI): The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) on Saturday announced that it would be resuming conditioning camp for its senior and U-23 team from November 4 amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

All the activities will resume with all the neccessary precautions and standard operating procedure (SoP) in place, said Vinay Mruthyunjaya, the official spokesperson and treasurer of KSCA.

Also Read | ALA vs BAR Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2020-21: Tips to Pick Best Team for Alaves vs Barcelona Football Match.

In June, the KSCA had announced that Group I-I and II Division league and Under-19 and Under-16 inter-club tournaments will be played in the 50-over format for the 2020-21 season.

The body had also said that Dr Thimmappiah Memorial all-India tournament and Karnataka Premier League will be considered later depending on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) calendar and availability of the window.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Mumbai Indians Solidify Numero Uno Spot on Team Standings, Race for Playoffs Intensifies.

The KSCA had also decided to keep a close watch on a real-time basis at the ground level situation and probable coronavirus impact on the cricketing activities. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)