Barcelona will eye a return back to winning ways in La Liga 2020-21 when they travel to Deportivo Alaves for their next league game on November 1 (Sunday). Roland Koeman’s men are winless in their last three La Liga matches, which includes the defeat to El Clasico. But Barcelona showed a resurgence in form with a wonderful 2-0 win against Juventus in the UEFA Champions League. Meanwhile, dream11 fantasy players searching for all tips and predictions to pick the best team for Alaves vs Barcelona match should scroll down for all information. Riqui Puig Left Out of Barcelona’s 21-Member Squad for the Match Against Deportivo Alaves, Check Out Predicted Playing XI for La Liga 2020-21.

The hosts are without Pere Pons, who is out with a foot injury while Rodrigo Ely is also out of this match due to the ongoing muscular problem. Barcelona, on the other, will miss Philippe Coutinho, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Samuel Umtiti while young centre-back Ronald Araujo could also be out with a reported thigh problem.

Alaves vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Barcelona custodian Neto (BAR) should be picked as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

Alaves vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Sergi Roberto (BAR), Florian Lejeune (ALA) and Jordi Alba (BAR) will be the three defenders.

Alaves vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders– Edgar Mendez (ALA), Ansu Fati (BAR), Frenkie de Jong (BAR) and Ousmane Dembele (BAR) should be picked as the four midfielders.

Alaves vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Lionel Messi (BAR), Lucas Perez (ALA) and Joselu (ALA) will form the three-man attacking line upfront.

Barcelona talismanic forward Lionel Messi (BAR) should be picked as the captain for this fantasy team while Ansu Fati (BAR) can be made the vice-captain.

