Lucknow, Apr 12 (PTI) Australian youngster Jake Fraser-McGurk unleased a flurry of big hits and shared a half-century partnership with skipper Rishabh Pant as Delhi Capitals defeated Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets here on Friday.

Fraser-McGurk smashed five maximums in his 35-ball 55 and shared a 77-run stand with Pant (41 off 24 balls) as Delhi Capitals overhauled the hosts' 167/7 in 18.1 overs.

Also Read | CSK Fan Claims He Has Not Paid School Fees of His Three Daughters After Spending Rs 64,000 to Watch MS Dhoni Play in IPL 2024.

Earlier, DC spinner Kuldeep Yadav (3/20) and left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed (2/41) tormented the LSG batters before Ayush Badoni hit an unbeaten 55 to take the hosts to a fighting score.

Kuldeep, returning to the side after missing three games due groin issues, struck in his very first over grabbing the wickets of the dangerous Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran. He then got rid of LSG skipper Rahul for 39.

Also Read | DC 170/4 in 18.1 Overs (Target 168) | LSG vs DC Live Score Updates of IPL 2024: Kuldeep Yadav, Jake Fraser-McGurk Help Delhi Capitals Return to Winning Ways.

Brief scores: Lucknow Super Giants 167 for 7 in 20 overs (Ayush Badoni 55 not out, KL Rahul 39; Kuldeep Yadav 3/20, Khaleel Ahmed 2/41)

Delhi Capitals 170 for 4 in 18.1 overs (Jake Fraser-McGurk 55, Rishabh Pant 41, Ravi Bishnoi 2/25)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)