Mumbai, Aug 29 (PTI) Former India cricketer Nilesh Kulkarni on Saturday said it was a "matter of immense pride" after his International Institute of Sports Management was honoured with the Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar.

"It is a matter of immense pride for IISM to be recognised for its contribution in sports management," Kulkarni, who played for Mumbai in the domestic circuit, said in a media release.

Also Read | Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team’s Ishika Chaudhary Receives Eklavya Award from Madhya Pradesh Govt.

"Our first-of-its-kind initiative in sports management in India is gaining popularity. This award will go a long way in making us strive to equip students with professional skills to lead meaningful careers in the sports industry."

Left-arm spinner Kulkarni, who played three Tests and 10 ODIs, received the award during a virtual ceremony at the state secretariat here on behalf of the IISM.

Also Read | ARS vs LIV, Dream11 Team Prediction, FA Community Shield 2020: Tips to Pick Best Team For Arsenal vs Liverpool Football Match.

The institution was founded by Kulkarni and his wife Rasika.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)