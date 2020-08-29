Arsenal (ARS) and Liverpool (LIV) will kick off the new footballing season in England as they face other in the Community Shield Final 2020. The clash will be played at the Wembley Stadium on August 29, 2020 (Saturday). Both teams will be looking to start the campaign by winning the first trophy if the season. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create Dream11 Team for Arsenal vs Liverpool in FA Community Shield 2020 can scroll down below. Willian Transfer News: Arsenal Rope in Brazil Forward For Three-Year Contract.

Liverpool are the reigning Premier League champions and they will take on the FA Cup winners of last season, Arsenal in the traditional start of the season FA Community Shield clash. Both teams have added some new faces to their team during the transfer window and they could get a run out in tonight’s game.

Both teams have a few injury concerns, with the Champions of England missing the likes of Jordan Henderson and Joel Matip. While Arsenal will be with our defenders Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers and Pablo Mari. Along with them youngster Gabriel Martinelli is also expected to take no part in this game.

Arsenal vs Liverpool, FA Community Shield 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Alisson Becker (LIV) must be your keeper for this clash.

Arsenal vs Liverpool, FA Community Shield 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – William Saliba (ARS), Alexander Arnold (LIV) and Joe Gomez (LIV) must be your defenders.

Arsenal vs Liverpool, FA Community Shield 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Nicolas Pepe (ARS), Reese Nelson (ARS), Granit Xhaka (ARS), Sadio Mane (LIV) and Gini Wijnaldum (LIV) must be your players in midfield.

Arsenal vs Liverpool, FA Community Shield 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Pierre Emerick Aubameyang (ARS) and Mo Salah (LIV) must be your forwards.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang (ARS) must be your skipper for this game while Mo Salah (LIV) can be named as the vice-captain.

