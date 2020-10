FC Bengaluru United, Garhwal FC Look to Bounce Back. ()

Dubai, Oct 24 (PTI) Kings XI Punjab beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs in an IPL match here on Saturday.

Brief Scores:

Kings XI Punjab: 126 for 7 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 32 not out; Rashid Khan 2/14, Jason Holder 2/27, Sandeep Sharma 2/29).

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 114 all out in 19.5 overs (David Warner 35; Chris Jordan 3/17, Arshdeep Singh 3/23).

