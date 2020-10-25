Riding on a stunning death-bowling display, Kings XI Punjab defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs and jumped to the fifth position in the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 team standings. Chasing a mediocre target of 127 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, SRH were in command for the majority of the game. However, Chris Jordan and young Arshdeep Singh put up an exhibition of high-class bowling in the death overs and shifted momentum in Punjab’s favour. Hyderabad lost their last five wickets for just nine runs and got bundled out for 114 in the penultimate ball of the match. KXIP vs SRH Highlights IPL 2020.

Earlier in the game, SRH skipper David Warner opted to field first after electing to bowl first. The decision proved to be impeccable as none of the KXIP batsmen got going. Skipper KL Rahul (27), Mandeep Singh (17) and Chris Gayle (20) got starts, but no one was able to post a substantial score. Credit should also go to Sandeep Sharma, Jason Holder and Rashid Khan who dried up the run-flow with their brilliant bowling display. Nicholas Pooran, who scored 32 off 28 balls, played some excellent shots in the end overs as KXIP posted 126/7 which eventually proved to enough. Meanwhile, let’s look at the stat highlights of the game. Chris Gayle Becomes Second Batsman After Kieron Pollard to Complete 400 T20 Innings.

# Sandeep Sharma completed 100 wickets in his IPL career.

# This is the first instance of Warner not going past 50 in five successive innings in IPL since his IPL debut for SRH in 2014.

# This is also the first time in the last ten innings against Kings XI Punjab that Warner hasn’t scored a half-century.

# SRH got bundled out for the first time in IPL 2020.

# Hyderabad lost their last five wickets for just nine runs.

# Chris Gayle becomes second player after Kieron Pollard to complete 400 T20 innings.

With this, Punjab’s hopes of qualifying for the playoffs remain intact. They’ll advance to the next stage after winning their next three games. On the other hand, SRH’s chances of making it to the top four have gone thinner. They’ll now have to depend on other matches result to get a place in the playoff.

