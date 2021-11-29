Bengaluru, Nov 29 (PTI) Young racer Kyle Kumaran turned in yet another sterling performance to clinch the Senior Max title in the Meco FMSCI National Karting Championship Rotax Max class 2021 at the Meco Kartopia Track here.

The 18-year-old racer looked to be in supreme form and won all but one race to not only pocket his maiden national title but also help his team Peregrine Racing win the Team Championship in the senior category.

Also Read | Ballon d’Or 2021 Ceremony Time, Live Streaming and Telecast: When and Where To Watch 65th Ballon d’Or Award Ceremony in India, US, UK, France and Other Countries Online.

The UAE-based racer from Thiruchirapalli, dominated the season finishing first in all the five final races and four out of five pre-final races.

Kumaran, who last week won the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Nations Cup in DD2 class, also won the driver of the year award and bagged other prizes for most number of wins and poles.

Also Read | Ravi Ashwin Surpasses Harbhajan Singh to Become Third-Highest Wicket-Taker In Test Cricket for India.

His team-mate Suriyavarathan finished second in the championship while the 2012 champion Ameya Bafna managed third spot.

"This is my first championship in India and I am glad we won it. We were consistent and my team Peregrine Racing did a good job and supported me well. I am looking forward to the Rotax Max World Finals. Wearing India colours and racing for Team India is a proud moment and I am eagerly looking forward to the Grand Finals in Bahrain,” Kumaran said in a release.

In the junior section, MSport's Ruhaan Alva, who won the Senior title in X30, bagged his maiden Rotax Max National in this class.

Rohaan Madesh, who broke his chain in the final round, saw Abhay pip him to the second spot, while the young Peregrine racer from Bengaluru had to be content with a third place.

Birel Art India's Aditya Suresh Kamat became the Micro Max National champion. In a battle between the teammates from MSport, Madurai's Anuj A sidestepped Sheikh Arafath from Pune.

While Peregrine won the Team title in the Senior Max class, MSport and Birel Art India shared the honours in the Junior Max and Micro Max categories respectively.

All three champions have booked a ticket to the Rotax Max Grand Finals scheduled to be held in Bahrain from December 11 to 18.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)