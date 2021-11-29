Ravi Ashwin now becomes the third-highest wicket-taker for India in Test Cricket. He went on to surpass Harbhajan Singh and now has 418 Test wickets. He achieved this feat during IND vs NZ 1st Test 2021, 2021 Day 5.

Most Test wickets for India 619 - Anil Kumble (132 mts) 434 - Kapil Dev (131 mts) 418*- R Ashwin (80 mts) 417 - Harbhajan Singh (103 mts)#IndvNZ #IndvsNZ#NZvInd #NZvsInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) November 29, 2021

