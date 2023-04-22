Adelaide, Apr 22 (PTI) India's Anirban Lahiri shot three-under 69 to lie tied 17th as American Talor Gooch fired a flawless 10-under 62 to take the opening-round lead at the LIV Golf tournament here.

Lahiri had five birdies against two bogeys in the event.

Also Read | Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2022-23 Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Gooch carded 10 birdies at the Grange Golf Club on Friday to be four shots clear of Englishman Richard Bland and South Africa's Dean Burmester, who were in a tie for second place.

The 31-year-old Gooch went on a hot streak of five consecutive birdies in benign conditions at the sandbelt course in Adelaide's west.

Also Read | IPL 2023: Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis Help Lucknow Super Giants Restrict Gujarat Titans to 135/6 Despite Hardik Pandya’s 66.

Cameron Smith recorded a 3-under-par 69, while fellow Australian Matt Jones reached 4-under, before slipping late to finish even par. Compatriot Marc Leishman was 1-under.

Spain's Sergio Garcia finished at four-under and Brooks Koepka is three-under. Phil Mickelson carded two-under and Dustin Johnson posted one-under.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)