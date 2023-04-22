After a thumping 6-1 win over Leeds United, Liverpool will look to continue in the same way when they take on Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday, April 22. Cody Gakpo’s 35th-minute strike opened the floodgates for the Reds, who ended up dominating the contest. Sitting eighth in the points table, a win today can help Liverpool close in on the spot in the top six. They are currently nine points away from Newcastle United in the fourth place and the victory over Leeds United can give Jurgen Klopp’s men the late push they need to settle for a spot in the top four. Liverpool are undefeated in their last three Premier League matches and today’s outcome is expected to be an addition to it. Lionel Messi Produces Stunning Assist To Set Up Kylian Mbappe From His Own Half During PSG’s 2–1 Win Over Angers in Ligue 1 2022–23 (Watch Video).

Nottingham Forest in stark contrast, were handed a loss by Manchester United in their home ground and that result has kept them in the relegation spots. They desperately need a win or even a point to get to safety for the time being. Steve Cooper’s side have now lost three games in the Premier League on the trot and recent form suggests that they need a massive improvement in their performance to walk out with even one point from Anfield. Arsenal 3–3 Southampton, Premier League 2022–23: Gunners Drop Points on Third Consecutive Match As Title Race With Manchester City Heats Up.

Liverpool saw the return of Luiz Diaz last game and the Colombian can once again start from the bench. The likes of Roberto Firmino, Calvin Ramsay and Naby Keita are yet to recover completely from their respective injuries. Nottingham Forest too have been dealt with a lot of injuries, with the likes of Omar Richards, Chris Wood and Giulian Biancone among others, ruled out.

When is Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Liverpool will host Nottingham Forest in their next match in English Premier League 2022-23 on Saturday, April 22. The game will take place at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Anfield, Liverpool. Eid 2023: Cristiano Ronaldo, Al-Nassr Forward, Wishes Fans on the Auspicious Day (Watch Video).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 3 channels to watch the live telecast of this match.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2022-23?

The broadcasting rights of English Premier 2022-23 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website with a subscription.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 22, 2023 05:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).