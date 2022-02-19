Los Angeles, Feb 19 (PTI) A five-hole stretch with four bogeys on the front nine ended Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri's hopes of making the weekend at the Genesis Invitational hosted by Tiger Woods.

Lahiri, who shot 75 in the first round, needed a low round on the second day to make the cut.

He turned in 2-over 37 on the front nine and despite five birdies against one bogey on the back nine, the Indian ace fell well short of the cut, which fell at even par.

Lahiri was 2-over for 36 holes.

Among the big names to miss the cut were major champions Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson and Patrick Reed.

Joaquin Niemann, a one-time winner on PGA Tour, shot a second straight 63 for a career low 126 total for 36 holes.

Cameron Young's 62 also marked a career-low round for him on TOUR. He is two shots behind Niemann.

Justin Thomas, seeking his 15th PGA TOUR title, was 11-under with 67-64, while Adam Scott (68-64) was T-4th at 9-under.

Collin Morikawa (67-67) can move to World No. 1 with a win if Jon Rahm (T-60) finishes outside solo-fourth.

Jordan Spieth (66-67) is T-4, while Viktor Hovland (71-64) is T-7.

Rahm (73) and Patrick Cantlay (72) sit T-60 at even-par after both ended lengthy consecutive par-or-better streaks.

