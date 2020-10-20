New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): LaLiga has launched the 'LaLiga eSpace' app to provide fans with interesting up-to-date, exclusives, and last-minute contents to create a complete football experience.

With this, fans will now be able to access footage from the previous El Clasico matches (Barcelona vs Real Madrid), interesting facts about the matches, testimonials from LaLiga ambassadors, games, and much more, on a single mobile app.

El Clasico between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona is considered as one of the biggest football matches in the world, and the biggest match at club level. The first fixture of El Clasico in the La Liga 2020-21 season will be taking place on Saturday, October 24.

Jose Antonio Cachaza, Managing Director, LaLiga India said: "LaLiga eSpace App is another initiative to bring all LaLiga excitement closer to our Indian fans. Our focus towards providing the fans with the best football entertainment and grow the fanbase remains unchanged. Through this app, fans can now be up to date with the latest facts and real time information about their favourite clubs."

Through the LaLiga eSpace application, not only can fans watch footage of previous El Clasico matches but, they can also view virtual stadium models, and interesting information about all 20 LaLiga clubs. (ANI)

