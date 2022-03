Harare [Zimbabwe], March 8 (ANI): Former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener has rejoined the Zimbabwe senior men's national team as batting coach.

His appointment was confirmed by the Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) Board during its meeting held on Monday.

After the meeting, Craig Ervine was also confirmed as Zimbabwe's full-time white-ball captain while Sean Williams will lead the Test side.

"He is taking over from Stuart Matsikenyeri, who now moves to the position of assistant coach, while Lalchand Rajput remains in charge as head coach of the national side," stated an official statement.

Klusener previously served as Zimbabwe's batting coach between 2016 and 2018. Until recently, he was head coach of the Afghanistan national team.

In the meantime, ZC is in the process of finalising the appointment of a bowling coach and a fitness trainer for the men's national team. (ANI)

