Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 11 (ANI): As the city of Bengaluru gears up to host the 16th edition of the World 10K Bengaluru to be held on Sunday, community spirit will once again be at the forefront of the marquee event that is synonymous with long-distance running. While a record number of participants are expected to descend on the Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw Parade Ground, a select few amateur runners will serve as pacers, foregoing personal accomplishments, and timings to encourage and assist runners to meet their personal goals.

Yet again, the group of pacers for the World 10K will comprise only women. Tasked with setting and maintaining a steady pace, pacers ensure that competitors remain on track to achieve their time-bound goals. Beyond their role in dictating speed, pacers also function as mentors, offering guidance and support throughout the gruelling journey.

Captain Asmita Handa, a fitness enthusiast and a dedicated aviation professional, expressed her pride in leading the 59-minute bus, "I am really looking forward to the day of the run. It is a big responsibility to lead a bus. I see that people's hopes are on my shoulders, like a captain of a ship or plane, I need to guide them to the finish line and help them reach their goal."

She further shed light on the broad responsibilities borne by pacers in the buildup and during the run, "As a pacer, you need to be there for the runners. This can include providing them with guidance on nutrition and preparation in the days leading up to the run and motivating them on the day. As a pacer, you also need to be familiar with the route and identify the stretches on the route for acceleration."

Echoing these sentiments, Ranjani Ramanujam who will be pacing for the fifth consecutive edition of the TCS World 10K Bengaluru, highlighted the community-centric aspect of pacing, "I always found it fun to run with people, to run in a community. Yes, individual runs give a sense of accomplishment but finishing with a group of people is a special feeling."

Also, amongst the group of pacers is Kavyanidhi Narayan, an engineer by profession, "As a pacer, my motivation is heightened by the leadership responsibility entrusted to me. Being tasked with influencing the entire bus's performance and ensuring we finish the race within the designated time, like my current goal of 80 minutes, can be stressful. However, the opportunity to make a positive impact on others is incredibly rewarding. It's not just about achieving a time; it's about guiding and inspiring the team to reach their fullest potential."

"With assistance from the Indian Army, Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area, the TCS World 10K Bengaluru will now call the Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw Parade Ground its new venue. Runners will journey through renowned Bengaluru landmarks such as Cubbon Park, Ulsoor Lake, and Chinnaswamy Stadium, fully experiencing the city's vibrant essence. Sharing her excitement on the new route. I am really looking forward to the new route. The TCS World 10K is always well organised and I am sure it will be the same this year as well, " Ranjani Ramanujam said.

Talking about the role of pacers, Vivek Singh, Joint MD, Procam International, said, "Pacers exemplify the spirit of our event. It's not just about crossing the finish line; it's about doing so together, lifting each other up along the way. To our pacers, we extend our heartfelt gratitude. Thank you for embodying the essence of this race, where the joy of achievement is amplified by the joy of helping others achieve too."

All women 10K Pacers -

Mehwish Hussain (50 min), Shivani Verma (55 min), Yasmin Gulab (59 min), Asmita Handa (59 min), Aarti Mehra (60 min), Erika Patel (60 min), Sayeeda Khizar (65 min), Dickey Palzom Bhutia (70 min), Jahnavi Gowda (70 min), Ranjani Ramanujam (75 min), Kavyanidhi Narayan (80 min), Kani Sameet (80 min) and Sony Kumari (85 min).(ANI)

