London, Aug 6 (AP) Tottenham has appointed former captain Ledley King to become an assistant manager under Jose Mourinho.

The 39-year-old King spent his entire 13-year playing career at Tottenham and has been a club ambassador since retiring in 2012.

Also Read | 259/5 in 89 Overs | Pakistan vs England Live Score Updates of 1st Test Day 2: Shan Masood Scores his Fourth Test Century.

“He has a tremendous affinity with this football club and the fans appreciate just how much he has accomplished as a true Spurs man both on and off the pitch," Mourinho said.

“We have developed a good relationship since I arrived, and we hope to use his experience and insight to support the work we are doing with the squad.” The former center back made 323 appearances for Tottenham and lifted the League Cup as captain in 2008 which is the club's last major trophy.

Also Read | Shan Masood Registers His 4th Test Century During ENG vs PAK 1st Test 2020.

King has joined Mourinho's backroom team in place of tactical analyst Ricardo Formosinho, who has left the club.

The new season is due to begin in September. Tottenham finished sixth in Mourinho's first season to qualify for the Europa League. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)