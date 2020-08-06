06 Aug, 16:12 (IST)

OUT! Stuart Broad picks his first wicket. Asad Shafiq edges it to the slips as well. Ben Stokes at second slip takes the catch. A Shafiq c Stokes b Broad 7(22)

06 Aug, 15:45 (IST)

Fifty up for Shan Masood! The left-hander has done well thus far to get to his half-century. This is another important hour for the opener. This is his seventh Test fifty and he would love to convert it into his fourth century.

06 Aug, 15:37 (IST)

OUT! What start for England! James Anderson gets rid of Babar Azam, he fails to add a run to his overnight score. Babar is caught in the slips, first slip it is. B Azam c Root b Anderson 69(106)

06 Aug, 15:16 (IST)

Day 1 of the game was largely affected by rain as only 49 overs were bowled. After winning the toss at the Old Trafford in Manchester, Pakistan opted to bat first. The visitors got off to a decent start before Abid Ali (16) fell prey to Jofra Archer. Pakistan's Problem increased even further as skipper Azhar Ali was dismissed by Chris Woakes for a duck. However, Shan Masood was joined by Babar Azam and the duo started the repair work. Azam played some brilliant strokes with the southpaw supported him very well. 

06 Aug, 15:08 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our coverage of Pakistan vs England 1st Test Day 2. The visiting team will resume with their overnight score of 139/2 with Shan Masood (46) and Babar Azam (69) being the two batsmen on the crease. Pakistan are aiming to pile up a massive first-innings total while England will have to take wickets in order to get back in the contest.

PAK vs ENG Live Score Updates, Day 2: Cricket fans must brace themselves as an exciting day of cricket is coming their way. Pakistan will resume the second day at their overnight score of 139/2 with Babar Azam (69) and Shan Masood (46) being the two batsmen on crease. Day 1 of the game at the Old Trafford in Manchester was affected by rain as only 49 overs were bowled. Nevertheless, rain is not expected to play a major part on Day 2 which is nothing but a delightful news for the fans.

England Playing XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Pakistan Playing XI: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (c), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah