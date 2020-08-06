PAK vs ENG Live Score Updates, Day 2: Cricket fans must brace themselves as an exciting day of cricket is coming their way. Pakistan will resume the second day at their overnight score of 139/2 with Babar Azam (69) and Shan Masood (46) being the two batsmen on crease. Day 1 of the game at the Old Trafford in Manchester was affected by rain as only 49 overs were bowled. Nevertheless, rain is not expected to play a major part on Day 2 which is nothing but a delightful news for the fans. Meanwhile, stay tuned for the live updates and commentary of Pakistan vs England 1st Test Day 2. Live Cricket Streaming of Pakistan vs England 1st Test 2020 Day 2.

Earlier in the game, Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali won the toss and elected to bat first. Surprisingly, the visitors picked two leg-spinners – Shadab Khan and Yasir Shah – in their playing XI. On the other hand, the hosts named an unchanged line-up from their last Test against West Indies. Pakistan openers Shaan Masood and Abid Ali were watchful at the start before the latter fell prey to Jofra Archer for 16. Problems for the visitors were increased when skipper Azhar Ali was dismissed for a duck by Chris Woakes. Pakistan vs England Highlights 1st Test 2020 Day 1.

Nevertheless, Babar Azam joined forces with Shan Masood and the duo made sure that no more damage is done in the remaining part of the day. Day 2 of the game will certainly be very crucial as Pakistan will look to pile up a mammoth first-innings total while the England bowlers will want to take the remaining eight wickets as soon as possible.

England Playing XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Pakistan Playing XI: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (c), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah