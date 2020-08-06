Shan Masood showcased great resilience against James Anderson and Co during England vs Pakistan 1st Test and registered his 4th Test century. The English pacers were breathing fire with the cherry at the Old Trafford in Manchester but no one was able to pierce the defences of Masood as the southpaw scored a scintillating ton. Also, this was Masood's third Test century in a row. The 30-year-old wasn’t very aggressive during the course of his knock. However, he didn't put a foot wrong against the swinging deliveries and toiled the opposition bowlers for his wicket. Wickets kept tumbling at the other end but Masood wasn’t ready to put his guards down as he registered a marvellous century. Pakistan vs England Live Score Updates of 1st Test Day 2.

Earlier in the game, Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali won the toss and elected to bat first. Pakistan openers Shaan Masood and Abid Ali were watchful at the start before the latter fell prey to Jofra Archer for 16. Problems for the visitors were increased when skipper Azhar Ali was dismissed for a duck by Chris Woakes. However, Babar Azam joined forces with Shan Masood and the duo made sure that no more damage is done in the remaining part of the day. Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam: Pakistan Star’s Brilliant Half-Century vs England Ignites ‘Best Batsman’ Debate.

After Azam got dismissed for 69, the visitors lost two quick wickets in the form of Asad Shafiq and Mohammad Rizwan. However, Masood got the support of all-rounder Shadab Khan and the duo are eyeing to guide Pakistan to a massive first-innings total. So far, the visitors have crossed the 250-run mark but Masood needs to stay at the crease for some more time in order to put his on a commanding position.

