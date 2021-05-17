McKinney, May 17 (AP) KH Lee was more than happy to play through a steady downpour in the final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson, and didn't mind waiting out a weather delay of more than two hours.

The reward was the final spot next week in the PGA Championship.

Lee earned his first PGA Tour victory and the chance to compete on the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island in South Carolina, becoming the second consecutive Nelson winner from South Korea by finishing 25 under, three ahead of third-round leader Sam Burns.

Heavy rain fell most of the back nine for the leaders, with workers using squeegees to clear paths on greens and one ball stuck in the middle of a fast-moving stream on the 18th fairway. The players slogged through the deluge before lightning forced a delay.

Most of the standing water was gone when play resumed 2 hours, 23 minutes later. Lee missed a par putt on 16 to cut his lead to two, but answered with two birdies. The sun came out just as Lee was finishing his 6-under 66.

Burns (70) finished at 22 under, a shot ahead of 2011 Masters champion Charl Schwartzel (68), Daniel Berger (64), Patton Kizzire (63) and Scott Stallings (66).

When the delay hit, Jordan Spieth already knew he was going to fall short again in his hometown event, played on its third course in the past four Nelsons at the rain-soaked TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, about 30 miles north of Dallas. Spieth, three back to start the day, shot 71 and tied for ninth at 18 under.

Korn Ferry Tour

Knoxville: Greyson Sigg made a 6-foot par putt on the 18th hole for a 4-under 66 and a one-stroke victory in the Korn Ferry Tour's Visit Knoxville Open.

Sigg finished at 20-under 260 at Holston Hills for his first tour title. The former Georgia player has eight top 10s this season is No. 2 in the Korn Ferry Tour points standings with more than enough points for a PGA Tour card next season.

Stephan Jaeger was second after a 70. Seth Reeves matched the course record with a 61 to finish third at 17 under. (AP)

