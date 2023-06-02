Leeds [UK], June 2 (ANI): Leeds United have mutually agreed to part ways with Sam Allardyce on Friday following their relegation from the Premier League at the end of the 2022/23 season.

The club released an official statement to announce the departure of one of the tactically gifted managers.

"Leeds United and Sam Allardyce can confirm that both parties have mutually agreed for Sam's spell at the club to end following the completion of the 2022/23 season. Sam joined the Whites for the final four games of the campaign and despite spirited performances against Manchester City and Newcastle United, the objective of staying in the Premier League was not reached."

In his farewell words, Allardyce said that it was an honour to manage the club and highlighted the extensive efforts of Karl Robinson and Robbie Keane in the past few weeks.

"It has been an honour to manage Leeds United, a great club with an incredible fan base, who deserve to be in the Premier League. I have really enjoyed working with the staff and players at the club and I would like to thank Angus Kinnear for the opportunity. I'd also like to highlight the outstanding work of Karl Robinson and Robbie Keane who have worked tirelessly over the past few weeks."

"At this stage in my career I am not sure taking on this challenge, which is potentially a long-term project, is something I could commit to, but I wish the club every success for the future and hope the club returns to the Premier League, where they belong," the manager concluded.

Leeds United CEO Angus Kinnear thanked the staff for the efforts they put in to save the club from relegation.

"We thank Sam for being brave enough to step in and do all he could to save us. Sadly, it was not to be, but Sam, Karl and Robbie did everything they could to lift the mood at Thorp Arch and Elland Road and for that we are all extremely grateful."

Leeds United will make an announcement on the appointment of their new head coach in the coming weeks. (ANI)

