Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 8 (ANI): The stage is set for a thrilling week of cricketing action as the LEGEN-Z T10 League will begin with Royal Challengers Delhi facing Bengal Tigers in the opening match on August 7 here at the iconic Sawai Mansingh International Stadium in Jaipur.

The League organisers on Sunday released its match schedule ahead of the much-awaited inaugural edition. The opening day will feature a triple-header, beginning with Royal Challengers Delhi facing Bengal Tigers at 5:00 PM, as per a press release from LEGEN-Z T10 League.

The second match of the day will see Southern United go up against MP Spartans at 7:00 PM, followed by a prime-time clash at 9:00 PM between Mumbai Stars and Rajasthan Raiders.

The league stage will continue until August 11, with three matches scheduled each day, providing fans with back-to-back cricketing excitement and non-stop entertainment.

On August 12, the knockout phase begins with another high-voltage triple-header. The day will feature Qualifier 1, the Eliminator, and Qualifier 2, scheduled for 5:00 PM, 7:00 PM, and 9:00 PM respectively. The tournament will culminate on August 13 with the grand finale under the lights at 7:00 PM.

Speaking about the schedule, Venkatesh Prasad, Chairman of Legen-Z T10 League, said as quoted by the p[press release, "Releasing the full match schedule marks the final lap in our months of meticulous planning. With back-to-back triple-headers and an action-packed finale, we're looking forward to players taking the field."

Chiranjeev Dubey, Founder & CEO of Legen-Z T10 League said, "Legen-Z is about transforming dreams into reality and giving young talent a platform to shine alongside cricketing legends they've idolised for years. We are happy to see their dreams come true."

The Legen-Z League will bring together international cricket icons and India's finest local talent. Former cricketers including Herschelle Gibbs, Ross Taylor, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, and Aaron Finch will spearhead the six franchise teams in the first-of-its-kind T10 tournament that blends global experience with local passion.

The 74 Indian players who have been handpicked from local streets after the trials, await a great opportunity to play with their favourite cricketer. From being fans and watching legends on television, they are now teammates in the same dugout.

This transformation -- from gully to global, from streets to stadiums is the very essence of "Gali Se TV Tak." Their journey is a rags-to-riches sporting fairytale which itself is a proof that if you have talent, dreams do come true. (ANI)

