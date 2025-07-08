Mumbai, July 8: Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly celebrates his 53rd birthday today, on Tuesday, July 8. On his birthday, let's take a look at the top five knocks played by the player during his illustrious cricketing career.

131 at Lord's vs England, 1996

Sourav Ganguly (Photo Credit: Twitter/@ICC)

This was the knock that gave Ganguly recognition as the next big thing in Indian cricket. With a century on Test debut against a testing English attack in its home conditions, Ganguly gave a huge statement of his intent and temperament. He smashed 131 in 301 balls with 20 fours. Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly! BCCI Wishes Former President and Captain As He Turns 53.

183 against Sri Lanka, 1999 Cricket World Cup

Sourav Ganguly (Photo Credit: X/@ICC)

This is Ganguly's best score in ODIs. In the 1999 CWC match against Lankan Lions, Ganguly had a 318-run stand for the second wicket with Rahul Dravid. He scored 183 in 158 balls, consisting of 17 fours and seven sixes.

141 against South Africa, ICC KnockOut semifinal 2000

In the semifinal clash against Proteas, Ganguly smashed 141 in 142 balls with 11 fours and six sixes to guide India to a match-winning total of 295/6. SA fell 95 runs short of the win and was all out for 200.

144 against Australia, 2003

Sourav Ganguly (Photo Credit: X/@ICC)

In this match, Ganguly walked out to bat with India at 62/3. Ganguly went on to score 144 runs in 196 balls to guide India to 409 and the Test ended in a draw. Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: Fans Wish Former Indian Captain As He Turns 53.

239 against Pakistan, 2007

Sourav Ganguly (Photo Credit: X/@ANI)

This innings is regarded as Ganguly's final masterpiece before retirement. In the first innings of the Test, Ganguly played a marathon knock of 239 in 361 balls, with 30 fours and two sixes. It helped India reach 626 in the first innings. The match ended in a draw.