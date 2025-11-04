Mumbai, November 4: Legends League Cricket (LLC) announced revised dates for its upcoming season on Tuesday, which will now be held from January 11, 2026, to February 5. The tournament was initially scheduled to run from November 19 to December 13, 2025. The season will be played across seven cities, marking the League's largest-ever on-ground footprint, as it takes legendary international cricketers to regions where fan passion is immense but opportunities to host major cricketing events have been limited. LLC 2025: Legends League Cricket Season Four To Be Held From November 19 to December 13.

The proposed host cities include Gwalior, Udaipur, Patna, Coimbatore, the Amritsar-Jalandhar region, Kochi, and an international leg in Sharjah/Doha to connect with global South Asian fan communities.

Vivek Khushalani, Chairman, Legends League Cricket, said, as quoted from a press release, "LLC has always stood for celebrating cricket's legacy and its heroes. By entering cities like Gwalior, Patna and Coimbatore, while also engaging fans in the Amritsar-Jalandhar region and Kochi, we are honouring that legacy where cricket passion runs deep. The international leg ensures continued global reach."

Raman Raheja, Co-Founder, Legends League Cricket, added, "This season is about giving fans in emerging cricket hubs the chance to witness the legends of the game live. These cities have deep cricketing emotion, strong nostalgia, and a fan base that deserves global-level cricketing experiences. By expanding to seven cities, we are creating a travelling festival of cricket." Southern Superstars Clinch Legends League Cricket 2024 Title by Defeating Konark Suryas in Super Over.

The League will soon announce city-wise match schedules, team squad reveals, marquee player signings, and venue-specific fan festivals and promotional events. In the last edition of the tournament, Southern Super Stars faced Konark Suryas Odisha for the coveted trophy. Former Zimbabwe batter Hamilton Masakadza hammered 83 in 58 deliveries to power Southern Super Stars to 164/6 in 20 overs.

In reply, former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan produced a batting masterclass and struck a magical knock of 85(38) as both teams remained inseparable after 40 overs. The game went into a Super Over, and the Southern Super Stars emerged victorious, returning home with the title.

