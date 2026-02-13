New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): Legends League Cricket (LLC) on Friday announced its most ambitious edition yet, Legends League Cricket Season 4, featuring a historic six-city tour across India, scheduled from March 6 to March 25, 2026.

The upcoming season marks the largest edition of the league since its inception, further strengthening its position as one of the fastest-growing global cricket properties. All the matches are played across six culturally significant Indian cities-Patna, Gwalior, Amritsar, Coimbatore, Haldwani, and Agra, as per a press release.

The expanded format will take world-renowned cricket legends to multiple cities, bringing international-quality cricket entertainment to fans across diverse regions and significantly enhancing the league's national footprint. Chris Gayle, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Shikhar Dhawan, Dinesh Karthik, and Ross Taylor are among the legends who played in the last season.

In a landmark move for global cricket broadcasting, Legends League Cricket Season 4 will be produced and distributed in 13 languages, making it the widest language distribution for any cricket property.

Raman Raheja, Co-Founder, Legends League Cricket, said, "Legends League Cricket 4.0 is the biggest season in the history of our league. With a six-city tour, we are taking world-class cricketing legends closer to fans across India and expanding the scale of the tournament significantly."

This season also marks a historic milestone in cricket broadcasting, as we deliver the live feed in 13 languages, creating the widest language distribution in cricket history.

LLC is a professional cricket league featuring legendary cricketers from across generations. The league has successfully hosted multiple seasons in India and international destinations, delivering competitive cricket, strong broadcast reach, and growing fan engagement. (ANI)

