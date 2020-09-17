Karachi, Sep 17 (PTI) Pakistan batsman Muhammad Hafeez feels the PCB should rest the senior players and give exposure to young cricketers during the upcoming home series against Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe's Pakistan tour, starting October 20, comprises of three ODIs and as many T20 Internationals at probably Multan and Rawalpindi.

"I am ready to take a rest from the series. I think it is the best opportunity to give more exposure to the younger players," Hafeez told a TV channel.

Hafeez who showed top form with two-half centuries in the T20 series in England also felt that young batsman, Haider Ali still had a long way to go to become a finished product.

Haider made his T20 debut in the third match in England and score a swashbuckling half century.

Hafeez advised Haider to work on his technique.

"Haider is a great talent and plays with tremendous confidence which is required at the top level. However, he still needs to work a lot on his technique. If your technique is solid, then you can survive for long in international cricket," hje said.

"I hope he is working on it because if he improves his technique, his shot range will become ever better. I am praying for his success.

"I always like it when our youngsters showcase their talent in front of the world. This is how Pakistan cricket will move forward. I want more youngsters to come but after they are fully prepared and ready for international cricket."

Hafeez also said that he was available and allowed to bowl in International cricket but the captain didn't use his services in the recent T20 series against England.

Hafeez's bowling action was declared illegal in an English county cricket match but after that he took an ICC bowling action assessment and cleared it.

"I was available to bowl in England but it was the captain's choice to not use me. If I was not in the captain's plan, it does not mean that he is unaware of my ability as a bowler. In future, if given an opportunity, I am available to deliver as a bowler," he said.

