With the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) right around the corner, all the teams are leaving no stones unturned in their training, and Mumbai Indians are no exception. The four-time champions have been hitting the training ground hard lately and are looking determined to retain their title. Along with serious and intense training, however, the atmosphere in the MI dressing also looks quite chilled. Recently, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah got involved in a hilarious banter on Twitter which left the fans in splits. Mumbai Indians Skipper Rohit Sharma Goes Down Memory Lane, Remembers Gully Cricket Days.

Dream11, who are the title sponsors of IPL 2020, released an advertisement campaign where many prominent players were seen playing street cricket aka gully cricket. Rohit and Bumrah also featured in the commercial, but the duo didn’t find it easy in adapting the gully cricket rules. The MI captain started the banter by posting a clip where Bumrah paid the penalty for bowling too fast. The speedster was dismissed after bowling just three balls. “@Jaspritbumrah93 Half over mein retired hurt?” wrote Rohit while sharing the TVC. MI Team Profile for IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Squad in UAE, Stats & Records and Full List of Players.

Bumrah didn’t take long in responding as he shared another video from the same campaign in which Rohit wasn’t allowed to open the innings as the bat didn’t belong to him. “@ImRo45 bhai, agli baar khudki bat leke aana! Warna batsman se phantom!” the star pacer captioned the video.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians will start their IPL 2020 campaign against Chennai Super Kings in the season opener on September 19. Rohit Sharma will like to get off to a winning start. However, they have to forget the ghosts of IPL 2014 where they lost all their five games in UAE.

