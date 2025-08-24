Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 24 (ANI): Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar on Saturday expressed gratitude to the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) after the unveiling of his life-size statue at the entrance of the newly inaugurated MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum at Wankhede Stadium.

"I am at a loss for words because I am overwhelmed by this unique honour. It doesn't happen to everybody that there is a statue just outside the museum, where there is going to be so much footfall. I can't thank the Mumbai Cricket Association enough for this wonderful gesture. Mumbai Cricket Association is like my mother. It held my hand when I was beginning with cricket. It has been a blessing to be able to play for Mumbai. I never dreamed that it would come to this," Gavaskar told reporters.

Spanning over 8,000 sq. ft., the museum is a tribute to Mumbai's unparalleled contribution to Indian and global cricket. The inauguration was attended by dignitaries, cricketing legends, administrators, and members of the city's cricket fraternity. From September 22, 2025, it will open to the public through online bookings, with ticket details and slots to be announced shortly.

At the grand entrance, visitors are greeted by the statue of Sharad Pawar and Gavaskarm symbolising the enduring spirit of Mumbai cricket and its illustrious champions who have inspired generations. Inside, the museum houses physical memorabilia, interactive exhibits, and advanced digital experiences.

Specially curated sections highlight India's cricketing stalwarts, women's cricket achievements, World Cup triumphs, administrators and their contributions, and MCA's member clubs.

From historic memorabilia to an audio-visual experience centre, the museum blends nostalgia with innovation, offering an immersive journey through the city's cricketing heritage. (ANI)

