Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his ex-wife, actress and influencer Dhanashree Verma have made headlines once again. This time it is due to their statements in a recent podcast. Chahal and Dhanashree recently got divorced and their separation created a stir amongst netizens. There were various speculations on the terms and reasons of their separation and the terms of the divorce lawsuit. After the divorce was over, Chahal was spotted wearing a t-shirt with 'be your own sugar daddy' written on it. Later on a podcast, Chahal revealed that he wanted to deliver a message. Responding to the same, Dhanashree Verma also appeared on a podcast recently where she commented on the statement. She said 'are bhai, WhatsApp kar deta' (Brother, you could have WhatsApped). 'Are Bhai WhatsApp Kar Deta' Ex-Wife Dhanashree Verma Takes Dig At Yuzvendra Chahal For Wearing 'Be Your Own Sugar Daddy' Printed T-Shirt During Divorce Case Hearing (Watch Video).

Dhanashree Verma In 'Humans of Bombay' Podcast

Team India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav's wife Devisha Shetty has been the latest entrant in the controversies around Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma. In an Instagram story that soon attracted eyeballs on social media, Devisha posted a picture of Dhanashree from the interview, with the caption, 'So much respect and love for you.' Devisha and Dhanashree reportedly shared friendship as they were spotted together several times during Team India matches. Now that Dhanashree has admitted that the separation was 'emotional' for her, Devisha stood beside her in solidarity. Suryakumar Yadav Celebrates Raksha Bandhan 2025 With Sister Dinal Yadav, India National Cricket Team T20I Captain Shares Heartwarming and Playful Moments (See Pics).

Devisha Shetty's Instagram Story

Devisha Shetty's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: @devishashetty_)

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's Divorce

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma met during Covid-19 as Chahal joined the latter's dance classes during the lockdown break. Their friendship during that phase turned into love, and they soon married each other in Gurugram in December 2020. In February 2025, they filed a petition seeking divorce by mutual consent and were granted a divorce in March this year However, as per their petition, they separated in June 2022. The couple has lived apart since June 2022, 18 months after marriage.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 23, 2025 11:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).