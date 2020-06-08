Sports News | Liverpool Announce Extension of Harry Wilson's Loan Spell with AFC Bournemouth

Liverpool [UK], June 8 (ANI): Liverpool on Monday announced that Harry Wilson's loan spell with AFC Bournemouth has been extended to cover the remainder of the 2019-20 Premier League season.

"The Liverpool forward, who joined the Cherries at the beginning of the campaign, will stay with Eddie Howe's side for their final nine matches," Liverpool said in a statement.

Wilson has scored seven times in 23 top-flight appearances for Bournemouth, who are scheduled to resume the season at home to Crystal Palace on June 20.

Premier League is set to resume on June 17 following a long hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

On June 5, the league confirmed the fixtures for the first three-match rounds of the 2019-20 season with Aston Villa competing against Sheffield United on June 17.

Table-toppers Liverpool will face Everton, Crystal Palace and Machester City, respectively. All matches will be played behind closed doors. (ANI)

