Rohit Sharma Posts Pic With Wife Ritika Sajdeh on Beach, Wishes Fans on World Oceans Day 2020, Says ‘Let’s Keep Our Ocean and Life Under Water Healthy’

World Oceans Day is observed on June 8 every year to create awareness about the massive role of the oceans on the planet. On the occasion, Swashbuckling Indian opener Rohit Sharma took his official Twitter account and wished his fans while sharing a throwback picture in which he can be seen enjoying the view of an ocean. The right-handed batsman also urged his fans to keep the water bodies clean so that, the fishes and animals staying under water would stay healthy. Well, pollution in oceans and seas has been a major problem over the years and thus, the message by the veteran cricketer was certainly necessary. . World Oceans Day 2020 Date And Theme: Know The History and Significance of the Day.

“Happy world ocean day. Let’s keep our ocean and life under water nice and healthy,” wrote the second-ranked ODI batsman on the micro-blogging website. Well, Rohit is certainly an ardent lover of nature as the star batsman has been frequently urging the fans to keep the environment pollution-free. Yuzvendra Chahal Hilariously Trolls Back Rohit Sharma After Hitman Takes a Dig at Indian Leg-Spinner’s Outfit.

View Pic:

Happy world ocean day. Let’s keep our ocean and life under water nice and healthy 🌊 💦 🐠 pic.twitter.com/hho8RvWJb4 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) June 8, 2020

The 33-year-old also shared an adorable photo with his wife Ritika Sajdeh on social media. 'Isn’t blue such a good colour? Let’s try and keep it that way' Sharma captioned the post. The cricketer is also the Indian brand ambassador for World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and keeps sharing posts on his social media in order to spread awareness about the Indian rhinos as it is an endangered species.

Here's the Post

Meanwhile, many Indian players have resumed outdoor training following the easement in COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. Even, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly planning to organize the national team’s training session at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. However, the likes of skipper Virat Kohli and his deputies Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane are like to remain stranded in Mumbai as their city comes under the most affected region in India.