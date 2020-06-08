Virat Kohli Inspires Other Teammates Just Like Javed Miandad: Former Pakistan Batsman Aamer Sohail Decodes Indian Captain’s Greatness

Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Virat Kohli is a modern-day run-machine. His work ethic, fitness level and passion for the game have inspired millions in the cricket universe. The 31-year-old has already been compared to many greats and Pakistan legendary batsman Aamer Sohail feels it is his ability to separate personal life from professional life that makes him a great player. Decoding the reason behind his greatness, Aamer compared Kohli to former Pakistan batsman Javed Miandad and said how both paralleled each other. Aamer Sohail Says, ‘Babar Azam Has Faulty Technique’, Needs to Be Aggressive Like Virat Kohli (Watch Video).

"The most important point for me is that big players break out. They are individually great, but their greatness does not help the team at all. When you talk about Pakistan's cricket history and its greatness, the first name that comes to mind is Javed Miandad," Sohail said in his YouTube show. Virat Kohli to Become Greatest ODI Batsman, Steve Smith Has an Edge in Test Cricket: Aaron Finch.

"His greatness is still talked about to this day because he used to raise the level of play of the rest of the team. When you stitch a long partnership with him, you used to learn so much, and get inspired that you want to improve more. This is what Kohli has done as well. If you look around Kohli, every player has improved alongside him and this is why Kohli gets the tag of a great player," he added.

Aamer Sohail Talks Virat Kohli and His Greatness

The 53-year-old then went on to explain how Kohli became a great and what separates him from the rest of the other batsman. "Let me explain why Virat Kohli has become a great player? When he burst onto the scene, he was flamboyant, aggressive, and liked to team up with life. Very quickly, he realised that I need to separate my professional life with my personal life. That really benefited him," Sohail said.

Meanwhile, under normal circumstances, Kohli would have been leading the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2020. But the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League was suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown.