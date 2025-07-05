New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) A six-member Indian squad, including three women, is set to compete at season's fourth and final ISSF World Cup Shotgun stage, starting in Lonato, Italy on Sunday . The qualifying rounds of the men's and women's skeet competition will begin on Sunday, with the first 50 targets on the roster for both events at the at the Trap Concaverde.

The athletes come back on Monday for 50 more targets before the final round of 25 targets are played out on Tuesday.

Indian hopes will rest with Olympians Mairaj Ahmad Khan (WR 105) and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka (WR 23) as well as Bhavtegh Gill (WR 43), while the women have two Olympians-Maheshwari Chauhan (WR 13) and Raiza Dhillon (WR 21), amongst their ranks, besides the accomplished Ganemat Sekhon (WR 63). A crack American trio led by the legend Vincent Hancock, Italians led by Gabriele Rossetti, Abdullah Al-Rashidi of Kuwait, Nasser Al-Attiya of Qatar, Azmy Mehelba of Egypt, Jesper Hansen of Denmark and Lee Meng-Yuan (Paris bronze) of Chinese Taipei, headline a top field. In women's skeet an even bigger shotgun legend Kimberly Rhode, will lead another top American team, while Vanesa Hockova (3) of Slovaakia, who was fourth in the Paris Olympics will be the highest ranked athlete in fray.

