Colombo [Sri Lanka], December 8 (ANI): Jaffna Kings registered a comprehensive eight-wicket victory over Dambulla Giants in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Tuesday.

It was a king-size finish by Thisara Perera's team as they galloped to 114 for 2 in just 12.3 overs with Tom Kohler-Cadmore finishing on an unbeaten 45 off 30 balls. Shoaib Malik provided the final flourish, smashing 3 sixes in his innings of 26 runs from 10 balls.

Also Read | India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Zaheer Khan Lauds Virat Kohli and Co's Performance, Says, 'Great To See a Dominating Victory at Home'.

Dambulla Giants could muster only 110 off 19.3 overs as Wanindu Hasaranga picked up figures of 3 for 16 and Maheesh Theekshana picked up figures of 3 for 22.

Opening batsman Avishka Fernando set the tempo for Jaffna Kings with a 27-ball 33 innings. He strung a second-wicket partnership of 63 with Kohler-Cadmore. Maheesh Theekshana was adjudged the Player of the match.

Also Read | Australia vs England 1st Test 2021 Day 1 Live Streaming Online of Ashes on SonyLIV and Sony SIX: Get Free Live Telecast of AUS vs ENG on TV and Online.

On Monday, Colombo Stars made Galle Gladiators see stars in a 4-wicket dismantling in the third match of the LPL. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)