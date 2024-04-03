Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Wednesday confirmed that pacer Shivam Mavi has been ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 after sustaining an injury. LSG released a statement and stated that Mavi was a part of the Lucknow-based franchise's pre-season camp before the start of the season. IPL 2024: Uncapped Lucknow Super Giants Tearaway Mayank Yadav Enters Record Books With Sensational Spell Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

"Lucknow Super Giants' Shivam Mavi has unfortunately been ruled out for the rest of IPL 2024 due to injury. The talented right-arm fast bowler joined us after the auction in December and has been part of the camp from pre-season," LSG stated.

It added that the franchise will support the right-arm fast bowler with his recovery process in the upcoming days.

"He has been a key part of the squad for the season, hence we as well as Shivam are disappointed that his season has come to an end so soon. The franchise will continue to support Shivam and is committed to aiding him in his recovery process. We wish him a swift and complete return, and are sure he will be back fitter and stronger," it added. IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav Aims for a Spot in Indian Cricket Team After Breaching 156 Kph Mark.

Currently, LSG hold the fourth place on the IPL 2024 standings with four points and have a net run rate of +0.483. KL Rahul-led LSG had a disappointing start to the season after conceding a 20-run loss against Rajasthan Royals (RR). However, in their next two games, they clinched a win against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

LSG Squad: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (C & Wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Shamar Joseph, Deepak Hooda, Amit Mishra, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Matt Henry, Prerak Mankad, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Arshin Kulkarni.

