Lucknow, May 16 (PTI) Marcus Stoinis hit a whirlwind 89 off 47 balls as Lucknow Super Giants posted a challenging 177 for 3 against Mumbai Indians in a crucial IPL match here on Tuesday.

Asked to bat first, LSG were 35 for 3 in 6.1 overs but Stoinis and Krunal Pandya (49) lifted the team to 117 for 3 with a 82-run fourth wicket stand, which remained unfinished after the skipper retired hurt after hobbling to a single.

Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran (8) then added 60 off 24 balls with the former hitting some lusty blows.

Jason Behrendorff (2/30) and Piyush Chawla (1/26) were among the wickets.

Brief Scores:

Lucknow Super Giants: 17 for 3 in 20 overs (Marcus Stoinis 89 not out; Jason Behrendorff 2/30).

